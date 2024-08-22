Breakout stocks to buy: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
Summary
- Breakout stocks to buy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — Nectar Lifesciences, Lovable Lingerie, Hariom Pipe Industries, Deepak Fertilisers, and VETO
Breakout stocks to buy today: The upside momentum with range-bound action continued in the Indian stock market on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index surged 71 points and closed at the 24,770 mark; the BSE Sensex finished 102 points higher at 80,905, whereas the Bank Nifty index lost 117 points and ended at 50,685. However, the broad market outperformed the frontline indices, as the Small-cap index finished 0.87 per cent higher while the Mid-cap index closed 0.43 per cent upside.