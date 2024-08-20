Hello User
Breakout stocks to buy: Matrimony to Morepen Lab — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Asit Manohar

  • Breakout stocks to buy: Sumet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today —Matrimony, Caplin Point, Morepen Laboratories, Pocl Enterprises, and Oriental Aromatics

Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Nifty 50 index may touch the 24,800 to 24,900 mark soon if the crucial support placed at 24,400 remains sacrosanct.

Breakout stocks to buy today: After the stellar performance on Friday, the Indian stock market took a breather on Monday with range-bound action. The Nifty 50 index added 31 points and closed at the 24,572 mark; the BSE Sensex ended marginally lower at 80,424, whereas the Bank Nifty index corrected 148 points and finished at 50,368. However, the broad market outshines the frontline indices. The Small-cap index shot up 1.33 per cent, while the Mid-cap index surged 0.53 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market bias is positive until the Nifty 50 index exceeds the 24,400 mark. The Choice Broking expert said that the 50-stock index may touch the 24,800 to 24,900 mark in the near term if the crucial support placed at 24,400 remains sacrosanct in the subsequent few sessions. However, on breaching the 24,400 support, the next critical support would be around the 23,900 mark.

Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended five breakout stocks: Matrimony, Caplin Point, Morepen Laboratories, Pocl Enterprises, and Oriental Aromatics.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Overall, the trend on Dalal Street is positive, and one can maintain a buy-on-dips strategy until the Nifty 50 index is above the 24,400 mark. Once this crucial support is breached, the next crucial support point would be around 23,900. However, if the crucial 24,400 support remains sacrosanct in the next few sessions, we can expect the 50-stock index to reach the 24,800 to 24,900 mark soon."

Shares to buy today

1] Matrimony: Buy at 726.60, target 755, stop loss 694;

2] Caplin Point: Buy a 1846, target 1930, stop loss 1775;

3] Morepen Laboratories: Buy at 70, target 73.50, stop loss 67.50;

4] POCL: Buy at 1725.70, target 1800, stop loss 1650; and

5] OAL: Buy at 553.75, target 580, stop loss 533.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
