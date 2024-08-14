Stock market today

On the technical front, the Nifty has shown a bearish signal on the daily chart, forming a bearish engulfing candle that suggests sideways to bearish momentum. Analysts at Choice Broking highlight that Nifty 50 has immediate support at the 24,050 and 23,950 levels, with resistance expected at 24,300 and 24,400. Should the Nifty 50 hold above the 24,400 mark, it could potentially climb to 24,550 and 24,600 levels.