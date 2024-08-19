Breakout stocks to buy today: Following strong global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended higher on Friday as ease in the US recession fear renewed the US Fed rate cut buzz. The Nifty 50 index finished 396 points north at the 24,540 mark, the BSE Sensex shot up 1,330 points and closed at 80,436, while the Bank Nifty index gained 788 points and ended at 50,515. In the broad market, the BSE Small-cap index skyrocketed 1.70 per cent, whereas the Mid-cap index shot up 1.80 per cent during Friday deals. All sectors ended in green, with IT and realty being the top gainers with over 2 per cent intraday gains.