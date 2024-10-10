Breakout stocks to buy or sell: ADF Foods to Sasken Tech — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Asit Manohar
Updated10 Oct 2024, 07:35 AM IST
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes that the overall Indian stock market trend is cautious as the Nifty 50 index failed to breach its immediate hurdle of 25,250.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The frontline indices of the Indian stock market, Sensex and Nifty 50, started on a positive note on Wednesday and gained momentum after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set the stage for a potential rate cut in the MPC meeting. However, the upside momentum soon snapped amid investors selling heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ITC. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.12% lower at 24,981. The BSE Sensex index closed 0.21% higher at 81,467, whereas the Nifty Bank index ended 0.03% lower at 51,007. Cash market volumes on the NSE fell 5% compared to the previous session. The broad market indices ended more than 1% higher, even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 2.14:1.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the overall Indian stock market trend is cautious as the Nifty 50 index failed to breach its immediate hurdle of 25,250. The Choice Broking expert said the Indian stock market bias may weaken if the 50-stock index slips below 24,750 to 24,700 support decisively. Likewise, Bank Nifty is facing a hurdle at 51,700 to 51,750. Bagadia advised a stock-specific approach as the Q2FY25 results season has begun, and Dalal Street majors like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and IREDA (Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency) will be declaring their Q2 results today. He said that breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option for intraday trading.

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Overall Indian stock market trend is cautious as the Nifty 50 index failed to breach its immediate hurdle placed at 25,250. Similarly, the Bank Nifty index failed to breach its immediate hurdle at 51,700 to 51,750. As the Q2FY25 results season begins today, with Dalal Street majors like TCS and IREDA declaring their quarterly results today, I suggest that day traders maintain a stock-specific approach. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading."

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: ADF Foods, DB (International) Stock Brokers, NRL, Sasken Technologies, and Xelpmoc Design and Tech.

Shares to buy today

1] ADF Foods: Buy at 316.50, target 335, stop loss 305;

2] DB (International) Stock Brokers: Buy at 53.80, target 57, stop loss 51.75;

3] NRL: Buy at 119.92, target 126, stop loss 115;

4] Sasken Technologies: Buy at 1662.30, target 1777, stop loss 1600; and

5] Xelpmoc Design and Tech: Buy at 133.820, target 140, stop loss 128.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

10 Oct 2024
