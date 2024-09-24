Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy
Summary
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Skipper, Amber Enterprises, Signet Industries, Refex Industries, and VIP Industries
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: India's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, extended their winning streak for a third straight session, hitting record highs on Monday, 23 September 23. Gains were driven by solid financial service performance, with additional support for realty and auto stocks. The Nifty 50 closed 0.57% higher at 25,939.05 points, up from 25,790.95 in the previous session. The BSE Sensex closed 0.45% higher at 84,928.61 points, compared to 84,544.31 points at Friday's market close. Cash market volumes on the NSE fell compared to the previous three sessions. The broad market indices rose more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio remained positive at 1.66:1.