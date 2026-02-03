Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Amid India-US trade deal buzz, Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 shares to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a strong positive note today, supported by upbeat global cues following the announcement of a key India–US trade deal. The reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25% has significantly lifted global risk sentiment, with GIFT Nifty indicating a sharp gap-up opening, nearly 3% higher overnight. This positive external trigger is helping markets look past the recent post-Budget volatility triggered by the Union Budget 2026–27, which saw an unexpected hike in STT on derivatives, leading to a sharp knee-jerk sell-off, increased trading costs, and pressure on F&O-heavy and brokerage stocks.

As the Indian stock market gradually absorbs the Budget impact, yesterday’s rebound highlighted selective value buying in infrastructure, defence, and large-cap stocks. Overall, the trade deal offers a strong near-term sentiment boost, particularly for export-oriented and manufacturing sectors, while continued government focus on capex provides a steady underlying support for the broader market.

Stock market today after the India-US trade deal Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has turned positive after the India-US trade deal. The Choice Broking expert said the technical chart pattern of the Nifty 50 index signals buying interest.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Nifty 50 index settled at 25,088 on Monday, showcasing buying interest at lower levels and intraday resilience despite broader volatility. Immediate resistance lies in the 25,200–25,250 zone, while crucial support is in the 24,900–24,950 range. On the momentum front, the daily RSI stands at 39.20 and is trending upward, suggesting a mild recovery in momentum, though it remains in the bearish zone.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Bagadia said, “The Bank Nifty index staged a rebound of approximately 783 points from lower levels, reflecting value buying and short-covering emerging near key support zones, although overall sentiment remained cautious. Immediate resistance is placed in the 58,900–59,000 zone, while the 58,300–58,400 support band remains critical for maintaining near-term stability in the index.”

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stocks today Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five breakout stocks for intraday trading: eClerx Services, Karur Vysya Bank, Gland Pharma, Cantabil Retail, and GVT&D.

1] eClerx Services: Buy at ₹4842, Target ₹5200, Stop Loss ₹4670;

2] Karur Vysya Bank: Buy at ₹295, Target ₹320, Stop Loss ₹286;

3] Gland Pharma: Buy at ₹1897, Target ₹2030, Stop Loss ₹1830;

4] Cantabil Retail: Buy at ₹291, Target ₹310, Stop Loss ₹280; and

5] GVT&D: Buy at ₹3290, Target ₹3540, Stop Loss ₹3175.