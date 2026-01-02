Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Amid volatility in gold and silver rates, Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Both benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - closed on a mixed note on the first trading day of calendar year 2026, as markets saw stock-specific moves amid the absence of fresh cues.

The Sensex edged down 32 points, or 0.04%, to close at 85,188.60, while the Nifty 50 inched up 17 points, or 0.06%, to settle at 26,146.55. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index gained 0.27%, whereas the Smallcap index slipped 0.02%.

Stock market outlook Nifty 50 On January 01, 2026, the Nifty 50 closed marginally higher at 26,146, up 17 points, indicating a consolidation session after the sharp breakout witnessed in the previous trading day.

On the Nifty outlook, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “ The index traded in a narrow range, reflecting cautious sentiment at elevated levels, but continued to hold above the crucial 26,100 mark, suggesting underlying strength.

On the daily chart, Nifty formed a small-bodied candle, highlighting indecision and a pause in momentum rather than a reversal. Price continues to sustain above short-term moving averages, keeping the near-term structure positive.

On the 1-hour timeframe, the index displayed a sideways-to-mild bullish structure, with higher lows protected and intraday dips finding buying interest. Technically, resistance is seen at 26,250–26,300, while 26,000–26,050 remains immediate support, followed by a strong base near 26,000. Overall, the index remains in healthy consolidation with a positive bias. "

Bank Nifty On January 01, 2026, Bank Nifty remained firm and resilient, consolidating near higher levels after its recent strong up move.

On the Bank Nifty outlook, Bagadia added, " The index traded in a narrow range throughout the session, reflecting price acceptance at higher levels rather than profit booking, and indicating sustained buying interest in banking heavyweights.

On the daily chart, Bank Nifty formed a small-bodied candle near the highs, suggesting healthy consolidation and continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The index continues to trade comfortably above its short-term moving averages, reinforcing a positive near-term structure.

On the 1-hour timeframe, Bank Nifty displayed a sideways-to-mild bullish structure, with higher lows intact and intraday dips quickly absorbed, highlighting steady demand and accumulation.

From a technical perspective, immediate resistance is placed at 59,900–60,000. On the downside, 59,500–59,400 remains a key support zone, followed by a stronger base near 59,000. Overall, Bank Nifty remains in a constructive consolidation phase with a bullish bias, awaiting fresh triggers for further upside."

Breakout stocks to buy today Breakout stocks are those stocks that move past their established support or resistance levels. Breakouts often signal that a stock may be poised for a strong price move.

Amid ongoing market conditions, Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five breakout shares to buy today - Prataap Snacks, PNB Housing Finance, KEI Industries, NTPC, and Bank of India.

1] Prataap Snacks: Buy at ₹ 1218, target ₹ 1300, stop loss ₹ 1170 DIAMONDYD is trading around ₹1,218, showing strong bullish momentum after a sharp recovery from recent lows. The stock has decisively broken above its consolidation zone near ₹1,180–1,200, supported by improving volumes, indicating fresh buying interest. Price is holding above key short- and medium-term moving averages, confirming a positive trend structure with higher highs and higher lows. As long as the stock sustains above the breakout level, the upside bias remains intact.

2] PNB Housing Finance: Buy at ₹ 986.60, target ₹ 1070, stop loss ₹ 950 PNBHOUSING is showing signs of strength after a decisive breakout from its prolonged sideways range, indicating renewed bullish momentum. The stock is trading above its key 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, confirming a strong trend structure. Immediate support is placed near ₹950. Short-term traders may consider buying at current levels for a target of ₹1,070, with a stop loss at ₹950, subject to prudent risk management.

3] KEI Industries: Buy at ₹ 4514.50, target ₹ 4900, stop loss ₹ 4320 KEI Industries is currently trading around ₹4,514.5 and was earlier consolidating within a broad range of ₹4,300– ₹4,500. The stock has recently rebounded from lower levels and delivered a decisive breakout from this range with a strong bullish candle, suggesting renewed buying interest and the start of an upward momentum phase. Immediate support is placed near ₹4,350. The stock is trading above all key EMAs, and an RSI reading of 67.78 supports trend continuation. Short-term traders may consider buying, with an upside target of ₹4,900 and a stop loss at ₹4,320.

4] NTPC: Buy at ₹ 336.30, target ₹ 360, stop loss ₹ 323 NTPC is trading around ₹336.30 and is showcasing a reversal from lower levels by forming a short-term rounding bottom, indicating a gradual shift in trend and improving bullish momentum. The stock is trading above its 20, 50, and 200-day EMAs, confirming strong momentum and underlying strength. Any pullback is expected to find support near ₹330, while immediate resistance is placed around ₹350. Short-term traders may consider long positions with a stop loss at ₹323 and an upside target of ₹360, while adhering to disciplined risk management.

5] Bank of India: Buy at ₹ 146.99, target ₹ 160, stop loss ₹ 140 Bank of India is trading near ₹146.99 and has shown a bullish reversal by forming a long-term rounding bottom while also delivering a breakout from short-term consolidation, indicating a trend reversal and potential continuation of upward momentum. The stock is trading above its 20, 50, and 200-day EMAs, confirming strong momentum and underlying strength. Accumulation support is placed near ₹142. Short-term traders may consider buying at current levels, with an upside target of ₹160 and a stop loss at ₹140, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Gold, Silver rates today The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) data showed that the gold prices dropped 0.08% or ₹114 per 10 grams to ₹1,35,690 per 10 grams as of 5:30 p.m. (IST), compared to ₹1,35,804 per 10 grams, according to the official data.

While silver prices on the MCX closed 0.03% or ₹73 per kilogram lower at ₹2,35,800 per kilogram as of 5:30 p.m. (IST), compared to ₹2,35,873 per kilogram.