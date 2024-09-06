Hello User
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Ashoka Buildcon to Nandan Denim — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Ashoka Buildcon to Nandan Denim — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Asit Manohar

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Nectar Lifesciences, Ashoka Buildcon, Alpa Laboratories, SEPC, and Nandan Denim

Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Indian stock market bias is cautious to positive as the 50-stock index is still above the 25,000 mark.

Stock market today: After rising for the 14th day in a row, the Indian stock market ended lower for the second straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index lost 53 points and closed at 25,145, the BSE Sensex shed 151 points and finished at 82,201, whereas the Bank Nifty index went up 72 points and ended at 51,473. Cash market volumes on the NSE were 4.2 per cent higher than the previous day. The broad market indices ended positively, even as the advance-decline ratio remained positive at 1.44:1.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market bias is cautious to positive as the 50-stock index is still above the 25,000 mark. The Choice Broking expert said the frontline index is consolidating around 25,150, which is a good sign for a trend reversal or bounce back from the lows. He advised a 'buy-on-dips' strategy until the Nifty 50 index exceeds the psychological 25,000 mark. Bagadia suggested a stock-specific approach with a particular focus on breakout stocks.

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: Nectar Lifesciences, Ashoka Buildcon, Alpa Laboratories, SEPC, and Nandan Denim.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

1] Nectar Lifesciences: Buy at 46.93, target 50, stop loss 45;

2] Ashoka Buildcon: Buy at 273, target 288, stop loss 263;

3] Alpa Laboratories: Buy at 121.60, target 129, stop loss 117;

4] SEPC: Buy at 30.14, target 32, stop loss 29; and

5] Nandan Denim: Buy at 51.74, target 54.50, stop loss 49.50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
