Stock market today: After rising for the 14th day in a row, the Indian stock market ended lower for the second straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index lost 53 points and closed at 25,145, the BSE Sensex shed 151 points and finished at 82,201, whereas the Bank Nifty index went up 72 points and ended at 51,473. Cash market volumes on the NSE were 4.2 per cent higher than the previous day. The broad market indices ended positively, even as the advance-decline ratio remained positive at 1.44:1.