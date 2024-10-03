Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Beardsell to DCW - Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Beardsell to DCW - Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Beardsell Ltd, Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd, Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd, Renaissance Global Ltd, and DCW Ltd.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Beardsell Ltd, Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd, Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd, Renaissance Global Ltd, and DCW Ltd.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The domestic benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and Sensex, are expected to open lower on Thursday, following other Asian counterparts, as investors reduce their risk appetite in the face of an intensifying Middle East crisis.

According to the GIFT Nifty, which was trading at 25,701.50 points as of 8:13 IST, the Nifty 50 would begin below its previous close of 25,796.90.

The day saw a little increase in oil prices. For countries such as India that import a lot of oil, a spike in prices is detrimental since crude accounts for a large portion of the import cost. In the three preceding sessions, profit booking at all-time highs caused the Nifty 50 to drop 1.6%. Indian markets were shut on Wednesday, October 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, technically, the long and short of Tuesday’s trading was that Nifty 50 despite positive global backdrop Nifty 50 wavered indicating bulls have hit the pause button. Nifty 50's all-time-high continues to be at 26,277.30 — and the street seen concerned amidst overbought technical conditions. The line in the sand is at Nifty 50's psychological support at 25,300 mark and then at 24,850 mark. Nifty 50's 200 DMA at 23,095 mark.

Also on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced a reduction in the number of weekly options contracts available for investors to trade to just one per exchange. Additionally, the minimum trading amount has been raised from 500,000 to 1.5 million to 2 million, as stated in a circular published on the regulator's website.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: Beardsell Ltd, Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd, Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd, Renaissance Global Ltd, and DCW Ltd.

Shares to buy today

Buy Beardsell Ltd in cash at 46.2; Stop Loss at 44.5; Target Price at 49.2

Buy Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd in cash at 156.78; Stop Loss at 151; Target Price at 166

Buy Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd in cash at 3,360; Stop Loss at 3,232; Target Price at 3,599

Buy Renaissance Global Ltd in cash at 135.3; Stop Loss at 130.5; Target Price at 144

Buy DCW Ltd in cash at 1,06.34; Stop Loss at 102; Target Price at 112

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.