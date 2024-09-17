Breakout stocks to buy or sell: BSE to Godfrey Phillips — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today | Stock Market News

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy
Summary
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — BSE, Kanoria Chemicals, Godfrey Phillips India, GM Breweries, and International Conveyors
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following strong global market sentiments on the US Fed rate cut buzz, the Indian stock market started the week on a higher note and finished upside on Monday. The Nifty 50 index finished 27 points higher at 25,383, the BSE Sensex ended 97 points higher at 82,988, whereas the Bank Nifty index gained 215 points and closed at 52,153. The Small-cap index finished 0.28 per cent higher in the broad market, while the Mid-cap index ended with marginal gains.