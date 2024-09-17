Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that overall Indian stock market sentiment is optimistic despite the Nifty 50 index consolidating around 25,400 zones for the last few sessions. The Choice Broking expert said the 50-stock index is set to touch the 25,750 to 25,800 zone with immediate crucial support at the 25,150 mark. However, he maintained that frontline private bank stocks look positive and advised a stock-specific approach. Bagadia said looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that overall Indian stock market sentiment is optimistic despite the Nifty 50 index consolidating around 25,400 zones for the last few sessions. The Choice Broking expert said the 50-stock index is set to touch the 25,750 to 25,800 zone with immediate crucial support at the 25,150 mark. However, he maintained that frontline private bank stocks look positive and advised a stock-specific approach. Bagadia said looking at breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good option.

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: BSE, Kanoria Chemicals, Godfrey Phillips India, GM Breweries, and International Conveyors.

Unveiling an intraday trading strategy in the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The overall sentiment on Dalal Street is positive until the Nifty 50 index is above the 25,200 mark. One should maintain a buy-on-dips strategy until this crucial support remains sacrosanct. The 50-stock index is looking set to touch the 25,750 to 25,800 zone on the higher bottleneck."

Shares to buy today 1] BSE: Buy at ₹3431.80, target ₹3600, stop loss ₹3300;

2] Kanoria Chemicals: Buy at ₹172.50, target ₹182, stop loss ₹166;

3] Godfrey Phillips India: Buy at ₹8235.45, target ₹8700, stop loss ₹7950;

4] GM Breweries: Buy at ₹986.30, target ₹1040, stop loss ₹945; and

5] International Conveyors: Buy at ₹93, target ₹98, stop loss ₹90.