Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Breakout stocks to buy or sell: CCL Products to ADSL — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: CCL Products to ADSL — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Asit Manohar

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Refex Industries, ADSL, CCL Products, TVZ, and Nureca

Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at 25,300.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After rising for fourteen straight sessions, the Indian stock market finally came under the profit-booking trigger on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index dropped 81 points and closed at 25,198, the BSE Sensex corrected 202 points and finished at 82,352, whereas the Bank Nifty index ended 288 points lower at 51,400. Small-cap stocks continue to attract bulls in the broad market, as the BSE Small-cap index finished 0.26 per cent higher in the previous session.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at 25,300. The Choice Broking expert said the overall outlook for the Indian stock market is positive until the 50-stock index is above 25,000. Bagadia maintained that most stocks are overbought; hence, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at buying breakout stocks for intraday trading.

"The Nifty 50 index is facing resistance at 25,300 whereas it has made a strong base at 24,900. The overall bias of the Indian stock market is expected to remain positive until the 50-stock index is above 25,000. So, one is advised to maintain a buy-on-dips strategy, keeping a strict stop loss at the 24,900 mark," said Sumeet Bagadia.

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: Refex Industries, ADSL, CCL Products, TVZ, and Nureca.

Stocks to buy today

1] Refex Industries: Buy at 380.70, tartget 400, stop loss 367;

2] ADSL: Buy at 293.90, target 310, stop loss 283;

3] CCL Products: Buy at 832, target 881, stop loss 804;

4] TBZ: Buy at 237.91, target 250, stop loss 230.

5] Nureca: Buy at 327.75, target 346, stop loss 315.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
