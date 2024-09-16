Breakout stocks to buy or sell: GIC Housing Finance to Oswal Greentech — Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 shares to buy today | Stock Market News

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy
Summary
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Orissa Minerals Development Company, Biofil Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Oswal Greentech, Renaissance Global, and GIC Housing Finance
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market ended lower on Friday. However, banking stocks witnessed a decent demand throughout the session. Among the frontline indices, the Nifty 50 index lost 32 points and closed at the 25,356 mark, the BSE Sensex went off 71 points and closed at 82,890, whereas the Bank Nifty index added 165 points and finished at 51,938. In the broad market, the Small-cap index outshined the frontline indices after finishing higher by 0.95 per cent. The Mid-cap index ended 0.48 per cent higher.