Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Pioneer Embroideries, Emmbi Industries, Gokul Agro, Ester Industries, and Sandesh
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After a subdued start, the Indian stock market registered a strong recovery on Wednesday. However, the frontline indices failed to recover the losses and ended lower. The Nifty 50 index finished 122 points lower at the 24,918 mark, the BSE Sensex corrected 398 points and closed at 81,523, whereas the Bank Nifty index ended 262 points lower at 51,010. In the broad market, the Small-cap index crashed 0.57 per cent, while the Mid-cap index ended 0.52 per cent lower.