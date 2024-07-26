Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks
Summary
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — RPP Infra, Confidence Petroleum, Hester Biosciences, Khaitan Chemicals, and IMPAL
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following weak global stock market trends on a tech-fuelled sell-off at Wall Street, the Indian stock market ended lower for the fifth straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index ended almost flat at 24,416; the BSE Sensex lost 109 points and closed at 80,039, whereas the Bank Nifty index crashed 423 points and finished at 50,893.