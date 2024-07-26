Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Sumeet Bagadia said, "The immediate major support for Nifty today is 24,150 to 24,200 while the crucial support for Nifty today is placed at 24,000. On the upper side, the 50-stock index faces a hurdle at the 24,600 mark. The Indian stock market bias will improve decisively once the 50-stock index breaches this hurdle."