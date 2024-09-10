Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy
Summary
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy today — Shah Alloys, Syncom Formulations, GP Petroleums, Indo Amines, and TBZ
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following a partial recovery in the global markets, the Indian stock market snapped a three-day losing streak on Monday. The Nifty 50 index went up 84 points and closed at the 24,936 mark, the BSE Sensex surged 375 points and closed at 81,559, whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 540 points higher at 51,117. Cash market volumes on the NSE fell 17.5% compared to the previous session – the lowest since May 29. The broad market indices ended in the red even as the advance-decline ratio ended at 0.60:1.