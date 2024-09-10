Stock market today

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessed a strong pullback on Monday and closed above 24,900, which has slightly improved the market bias. So, the first few hours on Tuesday will be crucial as for further improvement in the Indian stock market sentiments, the Nifty 50 index has to remain above the 24,900 mark, and its crucial support zones of 224,750 to 24,800 have to remain sacrosanct."