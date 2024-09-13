Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After showing narrow range movement and intraday weakness from the highs in the last couple of sessions, the Indian stock market had a substantial upside on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index witnessed a decisive upside breakout of the hurdle and closed the day with hefty gains of 470 points. Nifty and the BSE Sensex touched a new peak just a few minutes ahead of the market close on the previous session. The Nifty 50 index touched a new peak of 25,433.35, whereas the BSE Sensex hit a new high of 83,116.19.