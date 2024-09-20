Explore

Asit Manohar 1 min read 20 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index is trading between 25,150 and 25,600. The Choice Broking expert said that a bullish or bearish trend could be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. (Photo: MINT)
Summary

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Neogen Chemicals, Rossell India, Spencer's Retail, Pearl Polymers, and KPR Mill

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following positive global market sentiments after the US Fed rate cut by 50 bps, the Indian stock market ended higher on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index added 38 points and closed at 25,415. The BSE Sensex ended 236 points higher at 83,184, while the Bank Nifty index finished 287 points higher at 53,037. Cash market volumes on the NSE were 17.4% higher than that in the previous session. The broad market indices ended negatively even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.38:1.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market bias has become cautious. The Nifty 50 index is trading between 25,150 and 25,600. The Choice Broking expert said that a bullish or bearish trend could be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. Bagadia said that a stock-specific approach should be maintained, and considering breakout stocks for intraday trading can be a good move.

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: Neogen Chemicals, Rossell India, Spencer's Retail, Pearl Polymers, and KPR Mill.

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Indian stock market is trading range-bound despite the US Fed declaring 50 bps interest rate cut. The Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle in the 25,550 to 25,600 range. On the lower side, it is finding support at the 25,150 mark. Bullish or bearing trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. However, following a stock-specific approach and looking at breakout stocks can be a good ploy for intraday trading."

Shares to buy today

1] Neogen Chemicals: Buy at 2183.15, target 2300, stop loss 2100;

2] Rossell India: Buy at 621.65, target 660, stop loss 600;

3] Spencer's Retail: Buy at 107.18, target 113, stop loss 103;

4] Pearl Polymers: Buy at 45.18, target 48, stop loss 43.50;

5] KPR Mill: Buy at 935, target 990, stop loss 900.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

