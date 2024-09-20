Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy
Summary
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Neogen Chemicals, Rossell India, Spencer's Retail, Pearl Polymers, and KPR Mill
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following positive global market sentiments after the US Fed rate cut by 50 bps, the Indian stock market ended higher on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index added 38 points and closed at 25,415. The BSE Sensex ended 236 points higher at 83,184, while the Bank Nifty index finished 287 points higher at 53,037. Cash market volumes on the NSE were 17.4% higher than that in the previous session. The broad market indices ended negatively even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.38:1.