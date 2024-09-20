On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Indian stock market is trading range-bound despite the US Fed declaring 50 bps interest rate cut. The Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle in the 25,550 to 25,600 range. On the lower side, it is finding support at the 25,150 mark. Bullish or bearing trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. However, following a stock-specific approach and looking at breakout stocks can be a good ploy for intraday trading."