Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy
Summary
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — NDR Auto, Precision Wires, Kamdhenu, Quickheal, and AGS Transact Technologies
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following strong global market sentiments on the US Fed rate cut buzz, the Indian stock market finished on a higher note on Monday. The Nifty 50 index regained the psychological 25,000 peak and ended at 25,010. The BSE Sensex surged 611 points and closed at 81,698, while the Bank Nifty index finished 214 points higher at 51,148. Cash market volumes on the NSE continued to fall, down 5.6% compared to the previous day. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio remained positive at 1.07:1.