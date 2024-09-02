Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following strong global markets, the Indian stock market ended higher for the twelfth straight session on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index registered its best winning streak since its launch in 1996 by rising on the 12th day in a row. The 50-stock index finished 83 points higher at the 25,235 mark, the BSE Sensex shot up 231 points and closed at 82,365, whereas the Nifty Bank index ended 198 points higher at 51,351.