Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy
Summary
- Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — Morepen Lab, RBL Bank, Kalyan Jewellers, Sutlej Textiles, and Rane Engine
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following the positive global market cues on the US Fed rate cut buzz, the Indian stock market ended higher for the sixth straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index added 41 points and closed at 24,811. The BSE Sensex finished 147 points higher at 81,053, whereas the Bank Nifty index went up 300 points and ended at 50,985. In the broad market, the Small-cap index gained 0.47 per cent, while the Mid-cap index outperformed the frontline indices by logging an intraday rise of 0.67 per cent.