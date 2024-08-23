Sumeet Bagadia recommended stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Nifty 50 index faces a minor hurdle in the 24,800 to 24,850 range. The Choice Broking expert said the 50-stock index may climb to 25,000 if the frontline index decisively breaches this hurdle. Bagadia also said that Nifty today has crucial support at 24,500 and immediate support at 24,650. However, Bagadia expected the sideways to positive trend to continue on Friday ahead of the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. He advised a stock-specific approach for intraday trading and suggested looking at breakout stocks today.

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended five shares: Morepen Laboratories, RBL Bank, Kalyan Jewellers, Sutlej Textiles, and Rane Engine.

Stock market today On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Nifty today has immediate support placed at 24,650 whereas 24,500 may remain a crucial support zone for the 50-stock index. The Nifty 50 index faces a minor hurdle at 24,800 to 24,850 zones. By decisively breaching this resistance, we can get Nifty to reach 25,000 soon. However, range-bound to positive trend on Dalal Street is expected to continue ahead of Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole meeting."

Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole meeting "Global markets, including the Indian stock market, are eagerly awaiting Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium as the market expects a concrete hint on the US Fed rate cut in this meeting. As the Jackson Hole speech of the US Fed Chairman will take place after the Indian stock market close, the trend on Dalal Street may continue to remain sideways to positive," Bagadia said.

Shares to buy today 1] Morepen Laboratories: Buy at ₹78.30, target ₹82.50, stop loss ₹75.50;

2] RBL Bank: Buy at ₹1298, target ₹1365, stop loss ₹1250;

3] Kalyan Jewellers: Buy at ₹602.75, target ₹630, stop loss ₹577;

4] Sutlej Textiles: Buy at ₹73.75, target ₹77.50, stop loss ₹70.75;

5] Rane Engine: Buy at ₹569, target ₹595, stop loss ₹545.