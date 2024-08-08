Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Reliance Infra to Paracables — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — Reliance Infrastructure, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Oriental Aromatics, Paracables, and Himatsingka Seide

Asit Manohar
Published8 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Trade Now
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Indian stock market bias has improved as the Nifty 50 index has managed to sustain above its 50-DEMA support, at around 23,950 to 23,980.
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Indian stock market bias has improved as the Nifty 50 index has managed to sustain above its 50-DEMA support, at around 23,950 to 23,980.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After showing sharp weakness on the rise on Tuesday, the Indian stock market shifted into a sustainable upside bounce on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 322 points upward at 24,315, whereas the BSE Sensex ended 874 points higher at 79,468. The Bank Nifty index gained 472 points and closed at 50,221. However, the broad market outperform the frontline indices. The small-cap index gained 2.39 per cent, while the mid-cap index surged 2.63 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, the India VIX Index has dipped around 14 per cent after skyrocketing on Monday this week. This could become possible as the Nifty 50 index has managed to sustain above its 50-DEMA support, at around 23,950 to 23,980. However, the Choice Broking expert said that Wednesday's rise in the Indian stock market would remain a relief rally until the Nifty breaches above the 23,700 mark on a closing basis. He advised investors to maintain a stock-specific approach and suggested buying breakout stocks for intraday trading.

Sumeet Bagadia recommended five breakout stocks to buy today: Reliance Infrastructure, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Oriental Aromatics, Paramount Cables, and Himatsingka Seide.

Shares to buy today

1] Reliance Infrastructure: Buy at 214, target 225, stop loss 206;

2] Paramount Cables: Buy at 82.85, target 85.70, stop loss 78.80;

3] Sarda Energy & Minerals: Buy at 277.45, target 290, stop loss 267;

4] Oriental Aromatics: Buy at 495.15, target 520, stop loss 476; and

5] Himatsingka Seide: Buy at 154.70, target 162, stop loss 149.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1.68 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
12,500

2 of 7Read Full Story
$210 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
5%

4 of 7Read Full Story
4.8%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Reliance Infra to Paracables — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

328.95
03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
22.75 (7.43%)

Tata Steel

153.85
03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
3.6 (2.4%)

Tata Power

430.25
03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
-6.55 (-1.5%)

Bharat Electronics

300.25
03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
12.95 (4.51%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sterlite Technologies

143.95
03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
11.95 (9.05%)

Ramkrishna Forgings

931.80
03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
71.15 (8.27%)

Oil India

617.95
03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
46.65 (8.17%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

328.95
03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
22.75 (7.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,289.000.00
    Chennai
    71,257.000.00
    Delhi
    70,704.000.00
    Kolkata
    70,842.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue