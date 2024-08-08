Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Reliance Infra to Paracables — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Reliance Infra to Paracables — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Asit Manohar

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — Reliance Infrastructure, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Oriental Aromatics, Paracables, and Himatsingka Seide

Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Indian stock market bias has improved as the Nifty 50 index has managed to sustain above its 50-DEMA support, at around 23,950 to 23,980.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: After showing sharp weakness on the rise on Tuesday, the Indian stock market shifted into a sustainable upside bounce on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 322 points upward at 24,315, whereas the BSE Sensex ended 874 points higher at 79,468. The Bank Nifty index gained 472 points and closed at 50,221. However, the broad market outperform the frontline indices. The small-cap index gained 2.39 per cent, while the mid-cap index surged 2.63 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, the India VIX Index has dipped around 14 per cent after skyrocketing on Monday this week. This could become possible as the Nifty 50 index has managed to sustain above its 50-DEMA support, at around 23,950 to 23,980. However, the Choice Broking expert said that Wednesday's rise in the Indian stock market would remain a relief rally until the Nifty breaches above the 23,700 mark on a closing basis. He advised investors to maintain a stock-specific approach and suggested buying breakout stocks for intraday trading.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Sumeet Bagadia recommended five breakout stocks to buy today: Reliance Infrastructure, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Oriental Aromatics, Paramount Cables, and Himatsingka Seide.

Shares to buy today

1] Reliance Infrastructure: Buy at 214, target 225, stop loss 206;

2] Paramount Cables: Buy at 82.85, target 85.70, stop loss 78.80;

3] Sarda Energy & Minerals: Buy at 277.45, target 290, stop loss 267;

4] Oriental Aromatics: Buy at 495.15, target 520, stop loss 476; and

5] Himatsingka Seide: Buy at 154.70, target 162, stop loss 149.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.