Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Reliance Infra to Prism Johnson — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Marksans Pharma, Concord Biotech, Magadh Sugar, Prism Johnson, and Reliance Infra

Asit Manohar
Updated23 Sep 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Trade Now
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Indian stock market bias has turned bullish after the Nifty 50 index climbed to a new peak on Friday.
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Indian stock market bias has turned bullish after the Nifty 50 index climbed to a new peak on Friday.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following gains in the US and Asian stock markets, the Indian stock market ended at a record closing high on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index finished 375 points higher at the 25,790 mark, the BSE Sensex shot up 1,359 points and closed at 84,544, whereas the Bank Nifty index ended 755 points higher at 53,793. Cash market volumes on the NSE were 43% higher than the previous session, aided by FTSE rebalancing volumes. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio rose sharply to 2.08:1.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that overall Indian stock market bias has turned bullish after the Nifty 50 index climbed to a new peak on Friday. The Choice Broking expert said that sentiments might improve further if the 50-stock index is above the 25,800 mark for a few hours on Monday next week. Bagadia said that the frontline index sustaining above the 25,800 mark would mean a fresh target of 26,300 to 26,500. Bagadia recommended a stock-specific approach for intraday trading and suggested looking at breakout stocks.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "The nifty 50 index breached above the crucial 25,800 barrier on Friday, and the first few hours on Monday would be crucial. If the 50-stock index manages to sustain above 25,800 in the Opening Bell, we can expect the frontline index to climb up to the 26,300 mark. So, it is better to maintain a stock-specific approach and looking at breakout stocks can be a good idea for intraday trading."

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: Marksans Pharma, Concord Biotech, Magadh Sugar, Prism Johnson, and Reliance Infra.

Shares to buy today

1] Marksans Pharma: Buy at 318.35, target 336, stop loss 307;

2] Concord Biotech: Buy at 2601.10, target 2750, stop loss 2515;

3] Magadh Sugar: Buy at 957.45, target 1010, stop loss 920;

4] Prism Johnson: Buy at 219.45, target 233, stop loss 211;

5] Reliance Infra: Buy at 316.30, target 335, stop loss 305.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Reliance Infra to Prism Johnson — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.05
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
2.45 (1.64%)

ICICI Bank

1,340.25
03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
48.7 (3.77%)

NTPC

424.15
03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
0.15 (0.04%)

ITC

514.90
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
6.7 (1.32%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Asahi India Glass

778.35
03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
69.5 (9.8%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,859.75
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
163.7 (9.65%)

RITES

373.60
03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
32.37 (9.49%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

250.95
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
20.6 (8.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,945.000.00
    Chennai
    75,951.000.00
    Delhi
    76,103.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,955.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.