Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 shares to buy today
Summary
- Breakout stocks to buy today: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — RVNL, Stove Kraft, INOX Green, EIH Associated Hotels, and Dilip Buildcon.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following weak global market cues, the Indian stock market saw a subdued performance on Monday. The Nifty 50 index dropped 21 points, closing at 24,347, while BSE Sensex shed 56 points to settle at 79,648. In contrast, the Bank Nifty index gained 94 points, ending the session at 50,578. Notably, cash market volumes on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were about 9% higher than in the previous session.