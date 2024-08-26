Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Breakout stocks to buy or sell: SMS Pharma to Rane Engine — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: SMS Pharma to Rane Engine — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Asit Manohar

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — SMS Pharma, Rane Engine, Albert David, PCBL, and Uflex

Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Nifty 50 index will soon reach 25,000.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market finished on a higher note despite trading sideways throughout the week. The Nifty 50 index finished at 24,823, logging a weekly gain of 283 points or 1.15%. The BSE Sensex ended with a weekly gain of 0.80 per cent or 650 points at 81,086. The Bank Nifty index recorded a weekly gain of around 0.83 per cent and closed at 50,933. In the broad market, the Small-cap and Mid-cap indices outperformed the frontline Indian indices. The Small-cap index recorded a weekly gain of around 3.40 per cent, whereas the Mid-cap index registered a 1.95 per cent rise last week.

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market finished on a higher note despite trading sideways throughout the week. The Nifty 50 index finished at 24,823, logging a weekly gain of 283 points or 1.15%. The BSE Sensex ended with a weekly gain of 0.80 per cent or 650 points at 81,086. The Bank Nifty index recorded a weekly gain of around 0.83 per cent and closed at 50,933. In the broad market, the Small-cap and Mid-cap indices outperformed the frontline Indian indices. The Small-cap index recorded a weekly gain of around 3.40 per cent, whereas the Mid-cap index registered a 1.95 per cent rise last week.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market may react positively after Jerome Powell reinforced the US Fed rate cut in the September US Fed meeting. The Choice Broking expert said the Nifty 50 index may touch the 25,000 mark soon after it breaches the immediate hurdle in the 24,800 to 24,850 range.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market may react positively after Jerome Powell reinforced the US Fed rate cut in the September US Fed meeting. The Choice Broking expert said the Nifty 50 index may touch the 25,000 mark soon after it breaches the immediate hurdle in the 24,800 to 24,850 range.

However, the Choice Broking expert advised stock market investors to choose their stocks cautiously as most indices are trading at higher levels. He advised them to maintain stock-specific trades and look at breakout stocks for intraday trading. Regarding shares to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout stocks: SMS Pharma, Rane Engine, Albert David, PCBL, and Uflex.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for today

1] SMS Pharma: Buy at 357, target 377, stop loss 345;

2] Rane Engine: Buy at 646, target 680, stop loss 623;

3] Albert David: Buy at 1439, target 1505, stop loss 1385;

4] PCBL: Buy at 500, target 526, stop loss 482; and

5] Uflex: Buy at 844.80, target 892, stop loss 817.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.