Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market finished on a higher note despite trading sideways throughout the week. The Nifty 50 index finished at 24,823, logging a weekly gain of 283 points or 1.15%. The BSE Sensex ended with a weekly gain of 0.80 per cent or 650 points at 81,086. The Bank Nifty index recorded a weekly gain of around 0.83 per cent and closed at 50,933. In the broad market, the Small-cap and Mid-cap indices outperformed the frontline Indian indices. The Small-cap index recorded a weekly gain of around 3.40 per cent, whereas the Mid-cap index registered a 1.95 per cent rise last week.