Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy after US Fed cut rates - 18 September 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: India Pesticides, Welspun Enterprises, ideaForge Technology, Sansera Engineering, and Shivalik Bimetal Controls.

Updated18 Sep 2025, 07:05 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index has given a fresh breakout above 25,300.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Indian indices closed in the green on Wednesday, September 17, with Nifty regaining the 25,300 level. The Sensex advanced 313.02 points, or 0.38 per cent, to finish at 82,693.71, while the Nifty climbed 91.15 points, or 0.36 per cent, to end at 25,330.25.

Meanwhile, the Midcap index edged up 0.08 per cent, and the Smallcap index gained 0.68 per cent.

Investor sentiment strengthened as India and the US restarted trade discussions, with US Trade Representative for South Asia Brendan Lynch in New Delhi to explore a possible deal. Optimism was further lifted by expectations of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve on September 17, while a softer dollar and a stronger rupee gave additional momentum to the market rally.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The 50-stock index may soon touch 25,700. The immediate support for the key benchmark index has now shifted to 25,100 levels. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: India Pesticides, Welspun Enterprises, ideaForge Technology, Sansera Engineering, and Shivalik Bimetal Controls.

1] India Pesticides: Buy at 234, target 250, stop loss 225;

2] Welspun Enterprises: Buy at 546, target 585, stop loss 525;

3] ideaForge Technology: Buy at 535, target 575, stop loss 515;

4] Sansera Engineering: Buy at 1507, target 1630, stop loss 1455;

5] Shivalik Bimetal Controls: Buy at 545, target 585, stop loss 525.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

