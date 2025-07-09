Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy amid Trump's tariff deadline extension

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Cartrade Tech, BF Utilities, Wonder Electricals, Valor Estate, and Schaeffler India.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Jul 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market mood has gradually improved in last couple of sessions.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market mood has gradually improved in last couple of sessions.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended higher on Tuesday, July 8, supported primarily by gains in major financial stocks.

The Sensex advanced by 270 points, or 0.32 per cent, to close at 83,712.51, while the Nifty 50 added 61 points, or 0.24 per cent, finishing at 25,522.50. However, mid and small-cap stocks lagged behind.

The BSE Midcap index closed nearly unchanged, whereas the Smallcap index declined by 0.17 per cent.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - July 9

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market mood has gradually improved in last couple of sessions.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The Nifty 50 index has made strong base at 25,300 to 25,250 levels, while the key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 25,550 to 25,600 levels. On breaking above this resistance, the 50-stock index may soon touch 25,700 and 26,200 levels. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Also Read | Nikkei, Kospi index trade mix after Trump rules out tariff deadline extension

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Cartrade Tech, BF Utilities, Wonder Electricals, Valor Estate, and Schaeffler India.

1] Cartrade Tech: Buy at 1825, target 1930, stop loss 1740;

2] BF Utilities: Buy at 835, target 900, stop loss 810;

3] Wonder Electricals: Buy at 173.97, target 188, stop loss 168.5;

4] Valor Estate: Buy at 246.65, target 264, stop loss 237;

5] Schaeffler India: Buy at 4201.9, target 4500, stop loss 4050.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy amid Trump's tariff deadline extension
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.