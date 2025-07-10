Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy amid Trump's tariff news

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock market indices closed lower on Wednesday, July 9, as investor sentiment was dampened by lingering concerns over US tariffs, prompting a retreat from riskier assets. Additionally, caution ahead of the Q1FY26 earnings season weighed on the markets.

The Sensex ended its three-session winning run, slipping 176 points or 0.21% to finish at 83,536.08. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 declined by 46 points or 0.18%, closing at 25,476.10.

The BSE Midcap index edged down by 0.05 per cent, while the Smallcap index posted a respectable rise of 0.45 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market mood has gradually improved in last couple of sessions.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The Nifty 50 index has made strong base at 25,300 to 25,250 levels, while the key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 25,550 to 25,600 levels. On breaking above this resistance, the 50-stock index may soon touch 25,700 and 26,200 levels. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Enviro Infra Engineers, Swan Energy, Hubtown, Eveready Industries India, and Pricol.

1] Enviro Infra Engineers: Buy at ₹241.18, target ₹260, stop loss ₹232;

2] Swan Energy: Buy at ₹462.7, target ₹500, stop loss ₹446;

3] Hubtown: Buy at ₹289.55, target ₹310, stop loss ₹279;

4] Eveready Industries India: Buy at ₹349.85, target ₹375, stop loss ₹337;

5] Pricol: Buy at ₹467.50, target ₹505, stop loss ₹450.