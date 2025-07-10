Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy amid Trump's tariff news

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Enviro Infra Engineers, Swan Energy, Hubtown, Eveready Industries India, and Pricol.

Published10 Jul 2025, 06:54 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market mood has gradually improved in last couple of sessions.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock market indices closed lower on Wednesday, July 9, as investor sentiment was dampened by lingering concerns over US tariffs, prompting a retreat from riskier assets. Additionally, caution ahead of the Q1FY26 earnings season weighed on the markets.

The Sensex ended its three-session winning run, slipping 176 points or 0.21% to finish at 83,536.08. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 declined by 46 points or 0.18%, closing at 25,476.10.

The BSE Midcap index edged down by 0.05 per cent, while the Smallcap index posted a respectable rise of 0.45 per cent.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The Nifty 50 index has made strong base at 25,300 to 25,250 levels, while the key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 25,550 to 25,600 levels. On breaking above this resistance, the 50-stock index may soon touch 25,700 and 26,200 levels. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Enviro Infra Engineers, Swan Energy, Hubtown, Eveready Industries India, and Pricol.

1] Enviro Infra Engineers: Buy at 241.18, target 260, stop loss 232;

2] Swan Energy: Buy at 462.7, target 500, stop loss 446;

3] Hubtown: Buy at 289.55, target 310, stop loss 279;

4] Eveready Industries India: Buy at 349.85, target 375, stop loss 337;

5] Pricol: Buy at 467.50, target 505, stop loss 450.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

