Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy on Diwali 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell on Diwali 2025: The Indian stock market continued the upbeat trend for the third straight session on Friday. The Bank Nifty index climbed to a new lifetime high of 57,830.20. The Nifty 50 index finished 124 points higher at 25,709, while the BSE Sensex ended 484 points higher at 83,952. Such a positive trend on Dalal Street ahead of Diwali 2025 has boosted the morale of bulls.

Among sectors, the Capital Market and Reality indices outperformed last week, with Capital Market gaining 5% and Reality up by 4%, whereas Media and IT indices lost the most. Media was down by 2.40% and IT by 1.80%.

Stock market today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index broke above the 25,500 resistance and extended its gains further. The 50-stock index is now set to touch 26,000 and 26,300 in the near term. One should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, "The Indian stock market mood has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index has decisively broken above the 25,500 hurdle. The 50-stock index has further extended its gains and closed above 25,700, signalling that the key benchmark index is heading towards the 26,000 and 26,300 levels, respectively. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart pattern."

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stocks to buy or sell Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended five breakout stocks to buy-or-sell on Diwali 2025: Adani Power, SBFC, Radico Khaitan, Bharti Hexacom, and Greenpanel Industries.

1] Adani Power: Buy at ₹166, target ₹177, Stop Loss ₹160;

2] SBFC: Buy at ₹112.80, Target ₹121, Stop Loss ₹109;

3] Radico Khaitan: Buy at ₹3108, Target ₹3333, Stop Loss ₹3000;

4] Bharti Hexacom: Buy at ₹1816, Target ₹1950, Stop Loss ₹1750; and

5] Greenpanel Industries: Buy at ₹310, Target ₹333, Stop Loss ₹299.