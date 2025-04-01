Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 1 April 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: On Friday, March 28, the Indian stock market closed in the red as investors booked profits amid weak global cues. Market sentiment remained fragile due to US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The Sensex fell by 192 points (0.25%) to close at 77,414.92, while the Nifty 50 declined by 73 points (0.31%) to end at 23,519.35.

Mid- and small-cap stocks underperformed, with the BSE Midcap index slipping 0.68% and the Smallcap index losing 0.35%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has a strong immediate base at around 23,400 to 23,350 zone.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The broader range of Nifty today is 23,000 to 23,800. Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. But, one should avoid taking short positions and maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Godfrey Phillips India, Fortis Healthcare, Radico Khaitan, Simplex Infrastructures, and Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Tuesday

Stocks to buy today 1] Godfrey Phillips India: Buy at ₹6769.20, target ₹7250, stop loss ₹6538;

2] Fortis Healthcare: Buy at ₹698.35, target ₹744, stop loss ₹671;

3] Radico Khaitan: Buy at ₹2428.95, target ₹2600, stop loss ₹2343;

4] Simplex Infrastructures: Buy at ₹322.05, target ₹345, stop loss ₹310;

5] Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers: Buy at ₹155.66, target ₹167, stop loss ₹150.