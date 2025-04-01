Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 1 April 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Godfrey Phillips India, Fortis Healthcare, Radico Khaitan, Simplex Infrastructures, and Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Published1 Apr 2025, 06:43 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has a strong immediate base at around 23,400 to 23,350 zone.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: On Friday, March 28, the Indian stock market closed in the red as investors booked profits amid weak global cues. Market sentiment remained fragile due to US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The Sensex fell by 192 points (0.25%) to close at 77,414.92, while the Nifty 50 declined by 73 points (0.31%) to end at 23,519.35.

Mid- and small-cap stocks underperformed, with the BSE Midcap index slipping 0.68% and the Smallcap index losing 0.35%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index has a strong immediate base at around 23,400 to 23,350 zone.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ The broader range of Nifty today is 23,000 to 23,800. Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. But, one should avoid taking short positions and maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these seven breakout shares to buy today - Godfrey Phillips India, Fortis Healthcare, Radico Khaitan, Simplex Infrastructures, and Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Stocks to buy today

1] Godfrey Phillips India: Buy at 6769.20, target 7250, stop loss 6538;

2] Fortis Healthcare: Buy at 698.35, target 744, stop loss 671;

3] Radico Khaitan: Buy at 2428.95, target 2600, stop loss 2343;

4] Simplex Infrastructures: Buy at 322.05, target 345, stop loss 310;

5] Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers: Buy at 155.66, target 167, stop loss 150.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

