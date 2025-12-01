Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 1 December 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market finished largely unchanged on Friday, November 28, as investors booked profits at higher levels and adopted a cautious stance ahead of the Q2 GDP numbers. Mixed signals from global markets also failed to provide clear direction.

The Sensex ended just 14 points lower at 85,706.67 (down 0.02%), while the Nifty 50 dipped 13 points to 26,202.95 (down 0.05%). The BSE Midcap index eased 0.04%, and the Smallcap index declined 0.13%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment is positive until the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 26,000.

“The 50-stock index had formed a strong base in the 25,800-25,750 band and was poised to reach 26,500. Upon breaking above this level on a closing basis, we can expect the key benchmark index to reach the 27,200 level soon. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Acutaas Chemicals, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Latent View Analytics, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, and Dr. Agarwal's Health Care.

1] Acutaas Chemicals: Buy at ₹1837, target ₹1985, stop loss ₹1777;

2] Senores Pharmaceuticals: Buy at ₹823, target ₹888, stop loss ₹795;

3] Latent View Analytics: Buy at ₹498, target ₹535, stop loss ₹480;

4] Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Buy at ₹392, target ₹420, stop loss ₹380;

5] Dr. Agarwal's Health Care: Buy at ₹533, target ₹575, stop loss ₹515.