Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 1 July 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Chaman Lal Setia Exports, DB Corp, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and Hubtown.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published1 Jul 2025, 06:45 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive but the Nifty 50 index is facing hurdle at 25,650 to 25,700 zone.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market closed the final trading session of June in negative territory, as investors locked in profits after a strong four-day rally.

Despite this dip, the market ended the month with gains for the fourth straight time. The Nifty 50 rose by 3.10% and the Sensex gained 2.65% in June, taking the combined gains over the past four months for both indices to more than 15%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive but the Nifty 50 index is facing hurdle at 25,650 to 25,700 zone.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ On the lower side, Nifty today has immediate support at 25,500, whereas it has crucial support at 25,250 to 25,200 range. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Chaman Lal Setia Exports, DB Corp, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and Hubtown.

1] Chaman Lal Setia Exports: Buy at 381.65, target 410, stop loss 368;

2] DB Corp: Buy at 284.65, target 305, stop loss 274;

3] Jammu and Kashmir Bank: Buy at 115.85, target 125, stop loss 111;

4] Karur Vysya Bank: Buy at 267.55, target 475, stop loss 258;

5] Hubtown: Buy at 269.05, target 288, stop loss 259.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
