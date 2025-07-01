Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 1 July 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market closed the final trading session of June in negative territory, as investors locked in profits after a strong four-day rally.

Advertisement

Despite this dip, the market ended the month with gains for the fourth straight time. The Nifty 50 rose by 3.10% and the Sensex gained 2.65% in June, taking the combined gains over the past four months for both indices to more than 15%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive but the Nifty 50 index is facing hurdle at 25,650 to 25,700 zone.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ On the lower side, Nifty today has immediate support at 25,500, whereas it has crucial support at 25,250 to 25,200 range. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Advertisement

1] Chaman Lal Setia Exports: Buy at ₹381.65, target ₹410, stop loss ₹368;

2] DB Corp: Buy at ₹284.65, target ₹305, stop loss ₹274;

3] Jammu and Kashmir Bank: Buy at ₹115.85, target ₹125, stop loss ₹111;

4] Karur Vysya Bank: Buy at ₹267.55, target ₹475, stop loss ₹258;

Advertisement

5] Hubtown: Buy at ₹269.05, target ₹288, stop loss ₹259.