Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 1 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks: Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended their losing streak to a second straight session on Tuesday, June 30, dragged down by heavy selling in IT majors such as Infosys, TCS, and HCL Tech.

The Sensex declined 250 points, or 0.33%, to close at 76,478.67, while the Nifty 50 fell 81 points, or 0.34%, to end the session at 23,865.75. Over the past two trading sessions, both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 have lost 0.80% each.

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Stock market today Nifty 50 Indian equity benchmark Nifty index witnessed a negative close on 30th June 2026. The index opened with a gap-up of 85.80 points at 24,032.05 compared to the previous close of 23,946.25, indicating a positive start to the session. However, the opening level remained near the day's high as the index registered its intraday high of 24,035.55 within the first few minutes of trade. Thereafter, sustained selling pressure emerged, dragging the index lower throughout the session. Although Nifty attempted a brief recovery towards the end of the first half, the momentum failed to sustain and selling resumed during the second half. The index eventually registered its intraday low of 23,829.20 near the close and settled at 23,865.75, ending the day with a decline of 80.50 points or 0.34%.

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, on the daily timeframe, the index formed a bearish candlestick pattern, indicating persistent selling pressure throughout the session. The close near the day's low reflects continued weakness, while the inability to sustain the opening gains suggests that bears remained firmly in control.

“From a technical perspective, immediate support is placed in the 23,650–23,700 zone, while resistance is observed in the 24,000–24,050 range. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 51.69, indicating neutral momentum despite the day's decline. The India VIX declined marginally by 0.07% to close at 13.60, indicating relatively stable volatility conditions. In the derivatives segment, notable call writing was observed at the 23,900 and 24,000 strikes, while put writing was concentrated at the 23,900 and 23,800 levels, indicating immediate resistance around the 24,000 mark while support remains positioned near the lower strikes,” said Bagadia.

Bank Nifty The Bank Nifty index opened with a sharp gap-up of 284.60 points at 58,011.95 compared to the previous close of 57,727.35. The opening level also marked the day's high, after which the index witnessed sustained selling pressure right from the beginning of the session. Selling persisted throughout the day, dragging the index to an intraday low of 57,456.65 near the close. Bank Nifty eventually settled at 57,542.90, ending the session with a decline of 184.45 points or 0.32%.

Bagadia noted that on the daily timeframe, the index formed a bearish Marubozu-like candlestick pattern, indicating strong selling dominance throughout the session. The close near the day's low highlights sustained weakness and suggests that sellers remained firmly in control.

“From a technical perspective, immediate support is placed in the 56,950–57,000 zone, while resistance is observed in the 58,000–58,100 range. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 60.06, indicating that the banking index continues to maintain relatively stronger momentum despite the day's corrective move,” he said.

Bagadia further went on to say that the domestic equity market witnessed another weak trading session, with both benchmark indices failing to sustain their opening gains after a positive gap-up start. Persistent selling pressure throughout the day erased early optimism, resulting in both Nifty and Bank Nifty closing near their respective intraday lows. Sectoral participation remained mixed, with defensive and select broader market segments showing resilience, while IT and financial stocks weighed on the benchmark indices.

“Despite the weakness in headline indices, broader market breadth remained positive, indicating selective buying interest beyond large-cap stocks. Going forward, sustained recovery above immediate resistance levels will be crucial to improve market sentiment, while the key support zones will remain important for maintaining the prevailing market structure,” he added.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy on Wednesday, 1 July: Capri Global Capital, Greaves Cotton, Supriya Lifescience, Welspun Enterprises, and Aptus Value Housing Finance India.

1] Capri Global Capital: Buy at ₹228, Target ₹250, Stop Loss ₹216

Capri Global Capital is showing strong bullish momentum after sustaining above its earlier rounding bottom breakout and recently delivering a fresh breakout from a sideways consolidation range, indicating continuation of the prevailing uptrend. Currently trading around ₹228, the stock remains above all key EMAs, reflecting strong trend alignment and sustained buying interest. RSI is at 73.68 and is consistently trading above the midpoint, signalling robust momentum and continued bullish strength. Based on the current technical setup, traders may consider buying at ₹228 with a strict stop loss at ₹216 for a potential upside target of ₹250, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

2] Greaves Cotton: Buy at ₹220, Target ₹240, Stop Loss ₹209

Greaves Cotton is showing improving bullish momentum after rebounding from lower levels and forming a higher high–higher low structure, indicating a positive shift in trend. Currently trading around ₹220, the stock has witnessed a bullish crossover in its short-term EMAs, while the rising EMA structure reflects strengthening momentum and sustained buying interest. RSI is trading above the midpoint, signalling improving trend strength and positive market sentiment. Based on the current technical setup, traders may consider buying at ₹220 with a strict stop loss at ₹209 for a potential upside target of ₹240, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

3] Supriya Lifescience: Buy at ₹1018, Target ₹1130, Stop Loss ₹960

Supriya Lifescience is showing strong bullish momentum after delivering a range breakout following a rebound from its 20-day EMA support, indicating sustained buying interest. Currently trading around ₹1018, the stock is forming a higher high–higher low structure after a sharp rally, while the rising EMA structure reflects a healthy and sustained uptrend. RSI is at 65.80 and remains above the midpoint, signalling strong momentum and continued bullish strength. Based on the current technical setup, traders may consider buying at ₹1018 with a strict stop loss at ₹960 for a potential upside target of ₹1130, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

4] Welspun Enterprises: Buy at ₹601, Target ₹655, Stop Loss ₹573

Welspun Enterprises is showing improving bullish momentum after delivering a breakout above its previous swing high, indicating continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The stock has also witnessed a bullish EMA crossover, with rising EMAs reflecting strengthening trend momentum and sustained buying interest. RSI continues to form higher highs, signalling improving momentum and reinforcing the positive technical structure. Based on the current setup, traders may consider buying at ₹601 with a strict stop-loss at ₹573 for a potential upside target of ₹655, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

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5] Aptus Value Housing Finance India: Buy at ₹279, Target ₹305, Stop Loss ₹265

Aptus Value Housing Finance India is showing improving bullish momentum after accumulating near the short-term EMA support zone and delivering a breakout above its previous swing high. The stock has also broken above its 200-day EMA resistance and closed firmly above it, indicating a positive shift in trend and renewed buying interest. RSI is at 62.89 and has rebounded after taking support near the midpoint, signalling strengthening momentum and sustained bullish sentiment. Based on the current technical setup, traders may consider Buy at ₹279 with a strict stop loss at ₹265 for a potential upside target of ₹305, while maintaining disciplined risk management.