Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 1 September 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: STEL Holdings, Asian Energy Services, Ather Energy, Commercial Syn Bags, and Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published1 Sep 2025, 07:07 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment has weakened as the Nifty 50 index has ended below 24,500.
Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended lower for the third straight session on Friday, August 29, as worries over Trump’s tariffs and their potential economic impact continued to dampen sentiment.

The Sensex declined 271 points, or 0.34 per cent, to close at 79,809.65, while the Nifty 50 slipped 74 points, or 0.30 per cent, to finish at 24,426.85. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also dropped, losing 0.41 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex and Nifty 50 declined by nearly 2 per cent each, while on a monthly scale, they slipped 1.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively. This marked the second straight month of losses for both indices.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “The key benchmark index has now immediate support placed at 200-DEMA of 24,000. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: STEL Holdings, Asian Energy Services, Ather Energy, Commercial Syn Bags, and Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute.

1] STEL Holdings: Buy at 465.75, target 500, stop loss 449;

2] Asian Energy Services: Buy at 369.15, target 395, stop loss 356;

3] Ather Energy: Buy at 450.15, target 482, stop loss 434;

4] Commercial Syn Bags: Buy at 143.7, target 154, stop loss 138;

5] Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute: Buy at 116.84, target 125, stop loss 113.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
