Mint Market
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 10 December 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Sharda Cropchem, Sandhar Technologies, Indo Borax and Chemicals, Jamna Auto Industries, and Ashapura Minechem.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated10 Dec 2025, 06:45 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Sensex and Nifty 50, key stock market indices, fell for the second straight day on Tuesday, December 9, driven by subdued global sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decision.

The Sensex dropped by 436 points (0.51%) to close at 84,666.28, and the Nifty 50 declined by 121 points (0.47%) to finish at 25,839.65. In contrast, the mid-cap and small-cap sectors recovered from earlier losses and outperformed the major indices, with the BSE Midcap index rising 0.60% and the Smallcap index increasing by 1.27%.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index bounced back after touching it's 50-DEMA support placed around 25,730 levels.

“However, the 50-stock index would need to sustain above 26,000 to strengthen bull's conviction. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today - Sharda Cropchem, Sandhar Technologies, Indo Borax and Chemicals, Jamna Auto Industries, and Ashapura Minechem.

1] Sharda Cropchem: Buy at 908, target 970, stop loss 870;

2] Sandhar Technologies: Buy at 560, target 600, stop loss 540;

3] Indo Borax and Chemicals: Buy at 260, target 280, stop loss 250;

4] Jamna Auto Industries: Buy at 122.5, target 132, stop loss 118;

5] Ashapura Minechem: Buy at 715, target 765, stop loss 688.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

