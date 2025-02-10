Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 10 February 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Bharti Hexacom, Welspun Corp, KRBL, Sarda Energy & Minerals, and Cantabil Retail India Limited.

Updated10 Feb 2025, 06:16 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that Indian stock market is showing signs of improvement. (MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market witnessed another week of fluctuations but ended with modest gains, influenced by a mix of global and domestic factors. Key drivers of market movement included the 2025 Budget announcements, the Reserve Bank of India's first monetary policy for the year, the Delhi elections, and US trade tariff decisions.

Domestic equity indices extended their gains for the second straight week, with the Nifty 50 climbing 0.33% to close at 23,559.95, while the BSE Sensex increased 0.46% to end at 77,860.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market remains range-bound, with the Nifty 50 index fluctuating between 23,300 and 23,800.

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Indian stock market mood is sideways as the Nifty 50 index is trading in a broad range of 23,300 to 23,800. Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on breakage of either side of the range. Hence, traders are advised to maintain buy-on-dip strategy. Those who believe in stock-specific approach can look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option for intraday trading.”

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Bharti Hexacom, Welspun Corp, KRBL, Sarda Energy & Minerals, and Cantabil Retail India Limited.

Stocks to buy today

1] Bharti Hexacom: Buy at 1465.8, target 1570, stop loss 1415;

2] Welspun Corp: Buy at 801.75, target 850, stop loss 770;

3] KRBL: Buy at 301.3, target 320, stop loss 290;

4] Sarda Energy & Minerals: Buy at 466.25, target 500, stop loss 450;

5] Cantabil Retail India: Buy at 329.85, target 350, stop loss 320.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:10 Feb 2025, 06:16 AM IST
