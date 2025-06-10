Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 10 June 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Whirlpool Of India, Vishal Mega Mart, Manappuram Finance, L&T Finance, and Hindware Home Innovation.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published10 Jun 2025, 06:49 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,000.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,000.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock markets extended their winning streak for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, buoyed by the Reserve Bank of India's recent 50 basis point repo rate cut.

Advertisement

The Sensex ended the day at 82,445.21, gaining 256.22 points or 0.31%, while the Nifty rose by 100.15 points or 0.40% to close at 25,103.20. All Nifty sectoral indices closed in positive territory except for Nifty Realty. Among the sectors, Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank led the gains, with Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas following closely behind.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 10 June 2025

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,000.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ Once the Nifty 50 index breaks above 25,150 decisively, we can soon expect the benchmark index to touch 25,600 and 26,000 decisively. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Advertisement
Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today - 10 June

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Whirlpool Of India, Vishal Mega Mart, Manappuram Finance, L&T Finance, and Hindware Home Innovation.

1] Whirlpool Of India: Buy at 1354.70, target 1410, stop loss 1300;

2] Vishal Mega Mart: Buy at 131.01, target 141, stop loss 126;

3] Manappuram Finance: Buy at 264.80, target 283, stop loss 255;

4] L&T Finance: Buy at 193, target 207, stop loss 186;

Advertisement

5] Hindware Home Innovation: Buy at 284.30, target 305, stop loss 271.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 10 June 2025
Read Next Story