Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 10 June 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: Indian stock markets extended their winning streak for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, buoyed by the Reserve Bank of India's recent 50 basis point repo rate cut.

The Sensex ended the day at 82,445.21, gaining 256.22 points or 0.31%, while the Nifty rose by 100.15 points or 0.40% to close at 25,103.20. All Nifty sectoral indices closed in positive territory except for Nifty Realty. Among the sectors, Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank led the gains, with Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas following closely behind.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,000.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “ Once the Nifty 50 index breaks above 25,150 decisively, we can soon expect the benchmark index to touch 25,600 and 26,000 decisively. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Whirlpool Of India, Vishal Mega Mart, Manappuram Finance, L&T Finance, and Hindware Home Innovation.

1] Whirlpool Of India: Buy at ₹1354.70, target ₹1410, stop loss ₹1300;

2] Vishal Mega Mart: Buy at ₹131.01, target ₹141, stop loss ₹126;

3] Manappuram Finance: Buy at ₹264.80, target ₹283, stop loss ₹255;

4] L&T Finance: Buy at ₹193, target ₹207, stop loss ₹186;

5] Hindware Home Innovation: Buy at ₹284.30, target ₹305, stop loss ₹271.