Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market rebounded strongly after three straight weeks of losses, ending the week with nearly a 2% gain.

Breaking its two-day winning streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 7.51 points, closing at 74,332.58. Earlier in the session on Friday, it had gained 246.34 points (0.33%) to reach an intraday high of 74,586.43. Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty inched up by 7.80 points to end at 22,552.50, after rising 89 points (0.39%) during the day to touch a high of 22,633.80.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the overall Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index has closed above the crucial 22,550 support.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, "The 50-stock index has now made a strong base in 22,200 to 22,150 range, while the key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 22,550 to 22,600. Once it gives a breakout above 22,625 should be considered as a fresh bull trend in Dalal Street whereas the Nifty index breaking below 22,150 would mean a next round of selling pressure. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today - Kamat Hotels (India), Aadhar Housing Finance, Nitiraj Engineers, Som Distilleries and Breweries and KSB.

Stocks to buy today 1] Kamat Hotels (India): Buy at ₹311.25, target ₹333, stop loss ₹299;

2] Aadhar Housing Finance: Buy at ₹426.7, target ₹455, stop loss ₹410;

3] Nitiraj Engineers: Buy at ₹333.1, target ₹355, stop loss ₹320;

4] Som Distilleries and Breweries: Buy at ₹124.23, target ₹133, stop loss ₹120;

5] KSB: Buy at ₹685.9, target ₹730, stop loss ₹660.