Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 10 March 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today - Kamat Hotels (India), Aadhar Housing Finance, Nitiraj Engineers, Som Distilleries and Breweries and KSB.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published10 Mar 2025, 06:38 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the overall Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index has closed above the crucial 22,550 support.(MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market rebounded strongly after three straight weeks of losses, ending the week with nearly a 2% gain.

Breaking its two-day winning streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 7.51 points, closing at 74,332.58. Earlier in the session on Friday, it had gained 246.34 points (0.33%) to reach an intraday high of 74,586.43. Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty inched up by 7.80 points to end at 22,552.50, after rising 89 points (0.39%) during the day to touch a high of 22,633.80.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the overall Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index has closed above the crucial 22,550 support.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, "The 50-stock index has now made a strong base in 22,200 to 22,150 range, while the key benchmark index is facing hurdle at 22,550 to 22,600. Once it gives a breakout above 22,625 should be considered as a fresh bull trend in Dalal Street whereas the Nifty index breaking below 22,150 would mean a next round of selling pressure. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart."

Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout shares to buy today - Kamat Hotels (India), Aadhar Housing Finance, Nitiraj Engineers, Som Distilleries and Breweries and KSB.

Stocks to buy today

1] Kamat Hotels (India): Buy at 311.25, target 333, stop loss 299;

2] Aadhar Housing Finance: Buy at 426.7, target 455, stop loss 410;

3] Nitiraj Engineers: Buy at 333.1, target 355, stop loss 320;

4] Som Distilleries and Breweries: Buy at 124.23, target 133, stop loss 120;

5] KSB: Buy at 685.9, target 730, stop loss 660.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:10 Mar 2025, 06:38 AM IST
