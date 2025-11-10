Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 10 November 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to see a positive opening on Monday amid mixed global market cues. The trends in Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the domestic market indices.

The market sentiment is slightly turning positive after remaining bearish last week, as the benchmark indices fell nearly a percent each during the week. On Friday, the Sensex dropped 94.73 points, or 0.11%, to close at 83,216.28, while the Nifty 50 settled 17.40 points, or 0.07%, lower at 25,492.30.

Sumeet Bagadia’s breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index has bounced back strongly after coming close to 50-DEMA support placed at 25,320.

“However, the Nifty 50 index would need to break above 25,750 for further improvement in Dalal Street bias. On breaking above 25,750 levels, the 50-stock index would head for the short term targets of 26,100 and 26,500 respectively. So, one should maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option,” said Bagadia.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today, 10 November 2025. The stock picks for today are ASM Technologies, Lumax Auto Technologies, Silver Touch Technologies, DCB Bank and Rama Phosphates shares.

1] ASM Technologies: Buy at ₹4,070, target price ₹4,300, stop loss ₹3,930

2] Lumax Auto Technologies: Buy at ₹1,200, target price ₹1,290, stop loss ₹1,150

3] Silver Touch Technologies: Buy at ₹824, target price ₹888, stop loss ₹795

4] DCB Bank: Buy at ₹173, target price ₹186, stop loss ₹167

5] Rama Phosphates: Buy at ₹207, target price ₹223, stop loss ₹199