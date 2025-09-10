Subscribe

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 10 September 2025

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Asahi India Glass, Arihant Capital Markets, Affle 3i, Kovai Medical Center And Hospital and Talbros Automotive Components.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published10 Sep 2025, 07:03 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously positive as the Nifty 50 index closed above the 50-DEMA hurdle placed at 24,800.
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously positive as the Nifty 50 index closed above the 50-DEMA hurdle placed at 24,800.(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market closed higher on Tuesday, September 9, driven mainly by a sharp rally in Infosys shares after the IT giant announced its board would review a buyback proposal for fully paid-up equity shares on Thursday, September 11.

Advertisement

Infosys alone added over 200 points to the Sensex, which finished 314 points, or 0.39 per cent, up at 81,101.32. The Nifty 50 also advanced 95 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 24,868.60.

Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices registered modest gains, ending 0.20 per cent and 0.22 per cent higher, respectively.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday—10 September 2025

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously positive as the Nifty 50 index closed above the 50-DEMA hurdle placed at 24,800.

Speaking on the outlook of Indian stock market, Bagadia said, “On sustaining above this hurdle would mean a fresh bull trend on Dalal Street. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option."

Advertisement
Also Read | Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 10 September

Stocks to buy today

Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy today: Asahi India Glass, Arihant Capital Markets, Affle 3i, Kovai Medical Center And Hospital and Talbros Automotive Components.

1] Asahi India Glass: Buy at 875, target 940, stop loss 845;

2] Arihant Capital Markets: Buy at 115.85, target 125, stop loss 112;

3] Affle 3i: Buy at 2070, target 2222, stop loss 2000;

4] Kovai Medical Center And Hospital: Buy at 6350, target 6800, stop loss 6140;

Advertisement

5] Talbros Automotive Components: Buy at 307.95, target 330, stop loss 297.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellStock Market TodayNifty 50Indian Stock MarketIntraday Trading
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today - 10 September 2025
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks