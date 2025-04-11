Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 11 April 2025

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated11 Apr 2025, 05:43 AM IST
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is sideways as the Nifty 50 index is in 22,200 to 22,800 range..(MINT)

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market turned negative once more following a brief one-day relief rally, as investor concerns resurfaced over the possibility that U.S. trade negotiations with its partners on reciprocal tariffs may not yield favorable results.

The Nifty 50 closed the session with a 0.61 per cent loss, settling at 22,399 points, while the Sensex fell by 0.51 per cent, finishing at 73,847.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is sideways as the Nifty 50 index is in 22,200 to 22,800 range.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Bagadia said, “Bullish or bearish sentiment can be assumed in the breakage of either side of the range. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking positive on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option. "

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Deepak Frtlsrs and Ptrchmcls Corp, Orient Cement, SPML Infra, GRM Overseas, and Ramco Systems.

Stocks to buy today

1]Deepak Frtlsrs and Ptrchmcls Corp: Buy at 1158.6, target 1240, stop loss 1118;

2] Orient Cement: Buy at 356.10, target 381, stop loss 343;

3] SPML Infra: Buy at 205.67, target 220, stop loss 198;

4] GRM Overseas: Buy at 319, target 341, stop loss 307;

5]Ramco Systems: Buy at 371.05, target 397, stop loss 358.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 
First Published:11 Apr 2025, 05:43 AM IST
