Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 11 April 2025

Breakout stocks buy or sell: The Indian stock market turned negative once more following a brief one-day relief rally, as investor concerns resurfaced over the possibility that U.S. trade negotiations with its partners on reciprocal tariffs may not yield favorable results.

The Nifty 50 closed the session with a 0.61 per cent loss, settling at 22,399 points, while the Sensex fell by 0.51 per cent, finishing at 73,847.

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is sideways as the Nifty 50 index is in 22,200 to 22,800 range.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Bagadia said, “Bullish or bearish sentiment can be assumed in the breakage of either side of the range. So, one should look at those stocks that are looking positive on the technical chart. Looking at breakout stocks can be a good option. "

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Deepak Frtlsrs and Ptrchmcls Corp, Orient Cement, SPML Infra, GRM Overseas, and Ramco Systems.

Stocks to buy today 1]Deepak Frtlsrs and Ptrchmcls Corp: Buy at ₹1158.6, target ₹1240, stop loss ₹1118;

2] Orient Cement: Buy at ₹356.10, target ₹381, stop loss ₹343;

3] SPML Infra: Buy at ₹205.67, target ₹220, stop loss ₹198;

4] GRM Overseas: Buy at ₹319, target ₹341, stop loss ₹307;

5]Ramco Systems: Buy at ₹371.05, target ₹397, stop loss ₹358.