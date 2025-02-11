Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 11 February 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market faced selling pressure for the fourth straight session on Monday, February 10, with the benchmark Sensex dropping over 600 points and the Nifty 50 nearing 23,350 during intraday trading.

The Sensex ended the session 548 points lower, or 0.70 per cent, at 77,311.80, while the Nifty 50 declined by 178 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 23,381.60.

Also Read | Eight stocks to buy and sell today—10 February

The BSE Sensex opened at 77,789.30, slightly lower than its previous close of 77,860.19, before plunging 753 points to 77,106.89. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 started at 23,543.80, down from its previous close of 23,559.95, and declined 244 points, or 1 per cent, to 23,316.30.

Advertisement

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market remains cautious as the Nifty 50 index approaches its key support range of 23,250 to 23,300.

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index is close to its crucial support zone of 23,250 to 23,300. Dalal Street bias may turn weak if the frontline index breaks below this crucial support zone decisively. Even if the 50-stock index sustains above this support zone, one can assume a bull trend only after the key benchmark index breaking above 23,800 on a closing basis. So, maintaining stock-specific approach for intraday trading is advisable. One can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading as well.”

Advertisement

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Camlin Fine Sciences, Shankara Building Products, Redington, Avanti Feeds, and Vimta Labs.

Stocks to buy today 1] Camlin Fine Sciences: Buy at ₹142.2, target ₹152, stop loss ₹137;

2] Shankara Building Products: Buy at ₹638.15, target ₹680, stop loss ₹612;

3] Redington: Buy at ₹241.96, target ₹260, stop loss ₹233;

4] Avanti Feeds: Buy at ₹743.1, target ₹790, stop loss ₹720;

Advertisement

5] Vimta Labs: Buy at ₹1064.8, target ₹1150, stop loss ₹1025.