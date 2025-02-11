Mint Market

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 11 February 2025

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — Camlin Fine Sciences, Shankara Building Products, Redington, Avanti Feeds, and Vimta Labs

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated11 Feb 2025, 06:22 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that Indian stock market is showing signs of improvement. (MINT)

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market faced selling pressure for the fourth straight session on Monday, February 10, with the benchmark Sensex dropping over 600 points and the Nifty 50 nearing 23,350 during intraday trading.

The Sensex ended the session 548 points lower, or 0.70 per cent, at 77,311.80, while the Nifty 50 declined by 178 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 23,381.60.

Also Read | Eight stocks to buy and sell today—10 February

The BSE Sensex opened at 77,789.30, slightly lower than its previous close of 77,860.19, before plunging 753 points to 77,106.89. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 started at 23,543.80, down from its previous close of 23,559.95, and declined 244 points, or 1 per cent, to 23,316.30.

Advertisement

Sumeet Bagadia's breakout stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market remains cautious as the Nifty 50 index approaches its key support range of 23,250 to 23,300.

On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The Indian stock market sentiment is cautious as the Nifty 50 index is close to its crucial support zone of 23,250 to 23,300. Dalal Street bias may turn weak if the frontline index breaks below this crucial support zone decisively. Even if the 50-stock index sustains above this support zone, one can assume a bull trend only after the key benchmark index breaking above 23,800 on a closing basis. So, maintaining stock-specific approach for intraday trading is advisable. One can look at breakout stocks for intraday trading as well.”

Advertisement

Regarding breakout stocks for intraday trading, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Camlin Fine Sciences, Shankara Building Products, Redington, Avanti Feeds, and Vimta Labs.

Also Read | Weekly picks: Kotak Mahindra, Laurus Labs among top bets by Axis Securities

Stocks to buy today

1] Camlin Fine Sciences: Buy at 142.2, target 152, stop loss 137;

2] Shankara Building Products: Buy at 638.15, target 680, stop loss 612;

3] Redington: Buy at 241.96, target 260, stop loss 233;

4] Avanti Feeds: Buy at 743.1, target 790, stop loss 720;

Advertisement

5] Vimta Labs: Buy at 1064.8, target 1150, stop loss 1025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBreakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 11 February 2025
First Published:11 Feb 2025, 06:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget