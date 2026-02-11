Mint Market
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — 11 February 2026

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended these five shares to buy today — Divgi TorqTransfer Systems, MedPlus Health Services, DCB Bank, Kirloskar Oil Engines, and Centum Electronics

Asit Manohar
Updated11 Feb 2026, 09:34 AM IST
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia believes the Indian stock market bias is cautious to positive as the daily chart pattern of the Nifty 50 index is indicating profit booking at higher levels and a lack of follow-through buying interest.
Breakout stocks to buy or sell: The Indian stock market finished on Tuesday on a cautious, range-bound note, as profit booking in banking, IT and healthcare stocks emerged as a key drag on the indices, keeping overall sentiment subdued. In the absence of strong global or domestic triggers, investors preferred selective positioning over aggressive buying.

Sentiment, however, found some support after a senior National Stock Exchange (NSE) official expressed hope that the recent hike in securities transaction tax (STT) could be reconsidered, citing representations made to the finance minister, lending a mild supportive undertone to the market.

Stock market today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market bias is cautious to positive, as the daily chart pattern of the Nifty 50 index indicates profit booking at higher levels and a lack of follow-through buying interest.

Nifty 50 today

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The immediate upside resistance is placed in the 26,050–26,100 zone, while the key downside support is located in the 25,750–25,800 range. From a momentum perspective, the daily RSI at 57.51 suggests a neutral-to-positive bias with no overbought conditions, keeping the broader trend constructive.”

Bank Nifty today

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, “The immediate resistance is placed in the 60,900–61,000 zone, while the 60,300–60,400 support band remains critical for near-term stability. On the daily chart, the RSI at 59.74 signals positive but cooling momentum, with no signs of overbought conditions, keeping the broader trend constructive yet cautious. As long as the index sustains above 60,400 on a closing basis, a selective buy-on-dips strategy can be considered, with a strict stop-loss at 60,150.”

Stocks to buy today

Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five breakout stocks for intraday trading: Divgi TorqTransfer Systems, MedPlus Health Services, DCB Bank, Kirloskar Oil Engines, and Centum Electronics.

1] Divgi TorqTransfer Systems: Buy at 645, Target 690, Stop Loss 625;

2] MedPlus Health Services: Buy at 894, Target 955, Stop Loss 865;

3] DCB Bank: Buy at 198, Target 212, Stop Loss 190;

4] Kirloskar Oil Engines: Buy at 1265, Target 1360, Stop Loss 1215; and

5] Centum Electronics: Buy at 2478, Target 2666, Stop Loss 2390.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To BuyBuy Or SellIntraday TradingStock Market TodayNifty 50Bank Nifty
